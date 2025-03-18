Govt Invests $1.3 Million to Strengthen Anti-Crime Measures in Auckland’s CBD

In a bid to restore law and order in Auckland’s central business district (CBD), the New Zealand Government has announced a $1.3 million investment aimed at enhancing public safety and reducing criminal activity. The funding, sourced from the Proceeds of Crime Fund, was unveiled by Auckland Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee.

Minister Brown highlighted the increasing concerns regarding antisocial and criminal behavior in the city center, emphasizing the government’s commitment to addressing these challenges head-on.

“In recent years, there has been a noticeable uptick in crime and antisocial behavior in Auckland’s CBD. The Government is taking decisive action to counter these issues and ensure the safety of residents, businesses, and visitors,” Brown stated.

The funding will be directed towards Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) and will be used to implement a range of security measures aimed at deterring crime and improving safety.

Key Safety Enhancements

Among the initiatives set to be rolled out with the allocated funds are:

Enhanced Lighting: Improving street lighting in key areas to increase visibility and deter criminal activities, particularly at night.

Improving street lighting in key areas to increase visibility and deter criminal activities, particularly at night. Expanded CCTV Network: Installing additional surveillance cameras to monitor high-risk zones and assist law enforcement in responding to incidents.

Installing additional surveillance cameras to monitor high-risk zones and assist law enforcement in responding to incidents. Increased Security Patrols: Deploying more security personnel to patrol the CBD and surrounding retail areas, ensuring a visible and proactive presence to deter crime.

These measures are designed to work in tandem with existing law enforcement efforts and will complement the upcoming launch of a new police station in the Federal Street precinct, which will operate 24/7 to strengthen police presence in the area.

A Multi-Faceted Approach to Crime Prevention

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee emphasized that the funding reflects the government’s wider strategy of using recovered criminal assets to reinvest in public safety and community well-being. The initiative will be jointly managed by the New Zealand Police and the Auckland Council, ensuring a collaborative and effective approach to crime prevention.

“Auckland’s CBD is an economic powerhouse, contributing 8 percent to the national GDP in 2023. It serves as a gateway for international visitors and investors and remains a cultural and entertainment hub. Ensuring that it is a safe and welcoming place for all is a top priority,” Minister Brown affirmed.

Under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009, law enforcement authorities have the power to seize assets and funds obtained through criminal activity. Once legal proceedings are concluded, these resources are placed in the Proceeds of Crime Fund, which is then used to finance crime prevention initiatives and support community safety.

Reinforcing Public Trust and Confidence

Minister McKee underscored the importance of reinvesting criminal proceeds into public safety, stating that this approach not only deters crime but also fosters community confidence in the justice system.

“Transforming the financial gains of criminal enterprises into initiatives that protect and empower communities is a fundamental aspect of our justice system. This investment will go a long way in making Auckland’s central city a safer, more vibrant, and enjoyable place for everyone,” McKee said.

Ongoing Efforts to Strengthen Law and Order

The government has outlined a broader strategy aimed at curbing crime in urban centers, including increased funding for law enforcement, tougher penalties for repeat offenders, and community engagement programs that address the root causes of criminal behavior.

With these latest security enhancements, authorities hope to restore a sense of safety and order in Auckland’s CBD, reinforcing its status as a thriving economic and cultural hub.

Looking Ahead

As the initiatives unfold, businesses, residents, and visitors can expect to see a more proactive security presence and improved public safety infrastructure across central Auckland. The government remains committed to working with law enforcement agencies, community organizations, and local authorities to ensure that Auckland’s CBD remains a safe and prosperous environment for all.

“This funding represents a significant step forward in our efforts to make Auckland a city where people feel secure, whether they are living, working, or enjoying what the city has to offer,” Minister Brown concluded.