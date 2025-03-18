Overnight Drone Assault in Belgorod: A Closer Look

In a significant escalation, Russia's defense ministry announced that its air defense units successfully intercepted 46 Ukrainian drones overnight. According to their statement on the Telegram messaging app, the majority of these drones were neutralized in the Belgorod region, a territory that shares its border with Ukraine.

The Belgorod regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that the assault injured one resident and caused damage to several houses. In neighboring Bryansk, another border region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed that there were no reports of casualties or property damage.

While Ukraine has not officially commented on this recent attack, the government regularly claims that such operations are aimed at dismantling infrastructure crucial to Russia's war strategy. These moves are portrayed as retaliatory measures against Russia's ongoing bombardment of Ukraine, which commenced approximately three years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)