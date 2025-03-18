Overnight Drone Assault in Belgorod: A Closer Look
Russia claims its air defense systems downed 46 Ukrainian drones overnight, primarily in the Belgorod region. The attack injured one person and damaged several houses. Ukrainian strikes within Russia are reportedly targeting infrastructure vital to Moscow's military operations in retaliation for ongoing attacks on Ukraine.
In a significant escalation, Russia's defense ministry announced that its air defense units successfully intercepted 46 Ukrainian drones overnight. According to their statement on the Telegram messaging app, the majority of these drones were neutralized in the Belgorod region, a territory that shares its border with Ukraine.
The Belgorod regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that the assault injured one resident and caused damage to several houses. In neighboring Bryansk, another border region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed that there were no reports of casualties or property damage.
While Ukraine has not officially commented on this recent attack, the government regularly claims that such operations are aimed at dismantling infrastructure crucial to Russia's war strategy. These moves are portrayed as retaliatory measures against Russia's ongoing bombardment of Ukraine, which commenced approximately three years ago.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthened Alliances: U.S.-Philippines Defense Ties Under Trump Administration
European Stocks Reach New Heights Amid Defense Spending Boost
European Shares Surge Amid Boost in Defense Spending
EU's Strategic Plan: Strengthening Europe's Defense
Euro Rebounds Amid Ukraine Peace Talks and Defense Spending Boost