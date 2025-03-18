Major Ganja Seizure: Chhattisgarh Police Busts Smuggling Racket

An operation by Chhattisgarh police has culminated in the seizure of ganja valued at roughly Rs 1 crore from a container truck in Korba district. The driver was also apprehended for his alleged involvement in the interstate smuggling scheme, according to official reports on Tuesday.

The truck, en route from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh, was halted near the Sutarra-Rapakharra bridge on the Bilaspur-Ambikapur national highway following a tip-off, informed Korba Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari.

A subsequent search revealed 500 kg of cannabis in packets concealed inside the truck. Rahul Gupta, the driver from Delhi, has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with further investigation ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)