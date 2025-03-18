Left Menu

Major Ganja Seizure: Chhattisgarh Police Busts Smuggling Racket

Chhattisgarh police seized Rs 1 crore worth of ganja from a truck on Bilaspur-Ambikapur highway, arresting the driver involved in inter-state smuggling. The operation, based on a tip-off, led to the discovery of 500 kg of cannabis. The driver faces charges under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An operation by Chhattisgarh police has culminated in the seizure of ganja valued at roughly Rs 1 crore from a container truck in Korba district. The driver was also apprehended for his alleged involvement in the interstate smuggling scheme, according to official reports on Tuesday.

The truck, en route from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh, was halted near the Sutarra-Rapakharra bridge on the Bilaspur-Ambikapur national highway following a tip-off, informed Korba Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari.

A subsequent search revealed 500 kg of cannabis in packets concealed inside the truck. Rahul Gupta, the driver from Delhi, has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with further investigation ongoing.

