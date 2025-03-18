Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Key Lokpal Order Challenge

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on April 15 regarding the Lokpal's order about complaints against sitting high court judges. A special bench, including Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, and Abhay S Oka, has sought assistance from senior advocate Ranjit Kumar as an amicus curiae.

The Supreme Court is poised to hear crucial arguments on April 15 concerning the controversial Lokpal order handling complaints against sitting high court judges. This case has attracted significant attention due to its implications on judicial independence.

A special three-judge bench comprised of Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, and Abhay S Oka has enlisted the aid of senior advocate Ranjit Kumar as an amicus curiae to assist the court in these proceedings.

The top court had previously stayed the Lokpal's January 27 order, citing grave concerns about its impact on judicial autonomy, and has since called for responses from relevant parties, including the Centre and the complainant.

