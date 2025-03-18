Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime Against Child in Maharashtra

A special court in Thane district, Maharashtra, has handed down a stringent 20-year imprisonment sentence to a man for the aggravated sexual assault of a six-year-old girl. This significant ruling underlines the seriousness with which such heinous crimes are viewed by the judiciary.

The accused, a 38-year-old resident of Bhayandar, was found guilty under sections 376 and 376(AB) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale detailed the distressing incident that occurred on February 11, 2021.

The mother of the victim discovered her daughter's absence upon returning from work. The victim was found at the neighbor-accused's residence, where she'd been lured under false pretenses. The court, while acknowledging the defendant's plea for leniency due to personal circumstances, emphasized the necessity of stringent punishment under statutory mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)