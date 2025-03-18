Left Menu

Supreme Court Encourages Dialogue on Poll Data Transparency

The Supreme Court encouraged petitioners to engage with the Election Commission of India following its openness to discuss the demand for publishing polling booth-wise voter turnout data. This follows PILs by TMC MP Mahua Moitra and the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, pushing for increased transparency in election data dissemination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:13 IST
Supreme Court Encourages Dialogue on Poll Data Transparency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has signaled the potential for progress concerning the transparency of election data. On Tuesday, the court took note of the Election Commission of India's willingness to consider requests for polling booth-specific voter turnout data on its website.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, addressed two public interest litigations submitted by TMC MP Mahua Moitra and the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms initially filed in 2019. These PILs call for the immediate publication of polling station-wise voter turnout data following election days.

The court has invited the petitioners to present their case to new Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar within 10 days. Meanwhile, the Election Commission, per Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, expressed readiness to discuss the issue, with a hearing scheduled for late July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025