Infant Abduction Foiled: Kolkata Police Crack Down on Suspected Trafficking

Kolkata police successfully rescued a nine-month-old baby and arrested three individuals suspected of abducting the infant. The case involves two women, one of whom allegedly took the baby during a routine begging outing with the infant’s mother in the Park Street area.

The desperate mother, who lives on the footpath, reported her child missing on March 13. The brazen abduction unfolded as the infants’ mother was begging with her child and elder daughter, accompanied by another woman who reportedly took advantage of the situation.

Investigators tracked the accused to Tangra, where one woman confessed to passing the baby to a local couple working as agents. Allegations of a child trafficking racket surfaced as police arrested the couple, who had received funds from individuals in the Salt Lake area.

(With inputs from agencies.)