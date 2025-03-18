Left Menu

BSF Tightens Security With 294 Drone Seizures in Punjab

In 2024, the BSF seized 294 drones in Punjab to combat smuggling threats. Union Minister Nityanand Rai revealed in the Lok Sabha that anti-drone systems and surveillance measures were deployed along the border. Enhanced intelligence and coordination efforts are in place to handle drone-based smuggling activities effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:17 IST
BSF Tightens Security With 294 Drone Seizures in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown on drone-based smuggling activities, the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted and seized 294 drones in Punjab during 2024, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai announced on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha.

To bolster border security, the ministry has deployed anti-drone systems along the Punjab border. This move aims to counter the increasing threat posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used for smuggling purposes. Information gathered from various sources has been instrumental in this operation, Minister Rai stated.

Officials have been placed on high alert, and stringent measures, including surveillance and intelligence sharing with the Indian Air Force and local police, have been implemented. Multiple choke points are under observation to apprehend smugglers, ensuring a fortified defense against drone incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025