BSF Tightens Security With 294 Drone Seizures in Punjab
In 2024, the BSF seized 294 drones in Punjab to combat smuggling threats. Union Minister Nityanand Rai revealed in the Lok Sabha that anti-drone systems and surveillance measures were deployed along the border. Enhanced intelligence and coordination efforts are in place to handle drone-based smuggling activities effectively.
In a major crackdown on drone-based smuggling activities, the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted and seized 294 drones in Punjab during 2024, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai announced on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha.
To bolster border security, the ministry has deployed anti-drone systems along the Punjab border. This move aims to counter the increasing threat posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used for smuggling purposes. Information gathered from various sources has been instrumental in this operation, Minister Rai stated.
Officials have been placed on high alert, and stringent measures, including surveillance and intelligence sharing with the Indian Air Force and local police, have been implemented. Multiple choke points are under observation to apprehend smugglers, ensuring a fortified defense against drone incursions.
