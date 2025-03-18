Bombay High Court Dismisses PIL, Highlights Scandalous Comments

The Bombay High Court recently dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by journalist V Ravi Prakash, who alleged fraudulent practices related to a Mumbai-Thane road tunnel project contract.

The court criticized Prakash for making scandalous comments and not approaching with 'clean hands', revealing undisclosed litigation with the involved company.

Describing the move as suppressing facts, the court refrained from contempt proceedings, as Prakash deleted offending posts from social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)