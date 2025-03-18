Left Menu

Bombay High Court Dismisses PIL, Highlights Scandalous Comments

The Bombay High Court rejected a PIL by journalist V Ravi Prakash regarding a road tunnel project, citing his 'unclean hands' and scandalous court-related comments. The petition questioned the bank guarantees for the contract awarded to MEIL and sought a CBI inquiry. The court highlighted suppression of facts.

Updated: 18-03-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:24 IST
The Bombay High Court recently dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by journalist V Ravi Prakash, who alleged fraudulent practices related to a Mumbai-Thane road tunnel project contract.

The court criticized Prakash for making scandalous comments and not approaching with 'clean hands', revealing undisclosed litigation with the involved company.

Describing the move as suppressing facts, the court refrained from contempt proceedings, as Prakash deleted offending posts from social media.

