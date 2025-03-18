Court Denies Remission in AgustaWestland Case Amid Ongoing Probe
Tihar jail officials informed a Delhi court that Christian Michel James, involved in the AgustaWestland case, is not eligible for remission as he remains unconvicted. The jail authorities confirmed his satisfactory conduct without recorded punishments. The case involves alleged irregularities in a helicopter deal causing significant financial losses.
Christian Michel James, accused in the infamous AgustaWestland case, is not eligible for remission as he has yet to be convicted, Tihar jail authorities told a Delhi court. Despite James' request for a six-month remission, the special judge, Sanjeev Aggarwal, insisted on a detailed report to assess his plea.
James, a British national extradited from Dubai on December 4, 2018, remains at the center of a high-profile investigation concerning the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from Italian company AgustaWestland. The deal, signed on February 8, 2010, reportedly resulted in a loss of 398.21 million euros (around Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer.
He, along with Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, are the primary suspects under investigation. As per the CBI chargesheet, James allegedly received 30 million euros from AgustaWestland. The judicial proceedings continue to unravel the intricate details of this high-stakes international scandal.
