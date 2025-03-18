Left Menu

Court Denies Remission in AgustaWestland Case Amid Ongoing Probe

Tihar jail officials informed a Delhi court that Christian Michel James, involved in the AgustaWestland case, is not eligible for remission as he remains unconvicted. The jail authorities confirmed his satisfactory conduct without recorded punishments. The case involves alleged irregularities in a helicopter deal causing significant financial losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:31 IST
Court Denies Remission in AgustaWestland Case Amid Ongoing Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Christian Michel James, accused in the infamous AgustaWestland case, is not eligible for remission as he has yet to be convicted, Tihar jail authorities told a Delhi court. Despite James' request for a six-month remission, the special judge, Sanjeev Aggarwal, insisted on a detailed report to assess his plea.

James, a British national extradited from Dubai on December 4, 2018, remains at the center of a high-profile investigation concerning the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from Italian company AgustaWestland. The deal, signed on February 8, 2010, reportedly resulted in a loss of 398.21 million euros (around Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer.

He, along with Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, are the primary suspects under investigation. As per the CBI chargesheet, James allegedly received 30 million euros from AgustaWestland. The judicial proceedings continue to unravel the intricate details of this high-stakes international scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025