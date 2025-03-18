Mutual Understanding Guides Asset Distribution Between J-K and Ladakh

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized on Tuesday that the allocation of assets and liabilities between Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) and Ladakh is being executed through mutual comprehension. This approach follows the advisory committee's recommendations, ensuring a fair division post the bifurcation.

Abdullah acknowledged that Jammu and Kashmir received relatively fewer assets during the distribution. However, he insisted that the distribution strategy is to avoid prolonged disputes akin to those seen between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The division stemmed from the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Efforts to address accommodation challenges have been initiated, including the acquisition of land in Dwarka for a new J-K Bhavan complex. Unauthorised occupants in a Delhi property have been evicted, and financial liabilities concerning Ladakh are being negotiated with the Ministry of Home Affairs. The bifurcation dates back to October 31, 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)