Left Menu

Turmoil in Gaza: U.N. Expresses Horror Over Israeli Strikes

The U.N. human rights chief has expressed horror over Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, which have reportedly killed hundreds. The situation threatens to end a ceasefire with Hamas. Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu has authorized strong military action against Hamas due to their refusal to release hostages and ceasefire rejections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:29 IST
Turmoil in Gaza: U.N. Expresses Horror Over Israeli Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, the U.N. human rights chief expressed deep concern over Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which local authorities claim have resulted in hundreds of deaths, jeopardizing the fragile ceasefire with Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the military to take decisive action against Hamas. This directive follows the group's refusal to release remaining hostages and their rejection of proposed ceasefire terms.

High Commissioner Volker Turk condemned the strikes, emphasizing the additional suffering imposed on a Palestinian population already enduring dire conditions. Ajith Sunghay from the U.N.'s Human Rights office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory highlighted the tragic resurgence of violence following a brief period of calm after the conflict reignited on October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025