Turmoil in Gaza: U.N. Expresses Horror Over Israeli Strikes

On Tuesday, the U.N. human rights chief expressed deep concern over Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which local authorities claim have resulted in hundreds of deaths, jeopardizing the fragile ceasefire with Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the military to take decisive action against Hamas. This directive follows the group's refusal to release remaining hostages and their rejection of proposed ceasefire terms.

High Commissioner Volker Turk condemned the strikes, emphasizing the additional suffering imposed on a Palestinian population already enduring dire conditions. Ajith Sunghay from the U.N.'s Human Rights office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory highlighted the tragic resurgence of violence following a brief period of calm after the conflict reignited on October 7, 2023.

