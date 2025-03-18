Airstrike in Northern Mali Sparks Outrage Amid Ongoing Conflict
An airstrike in northern Mali reportedly killed at least 18 people, according to a separatist group. The Malian army admits targeting militants, citing the operation as part of a larger campaign against insurgents. Political tensions rise as the army and Russian mercenaries face accusations of human rights abuses.
An airstrike in northern Mali has resulted in the deaths of at least 18 individuals, as reported by a separatist group. The Malian army confirmed conducting an operation aimed at armed militants, reflecting ongoing efforts against insurgent forces in the region.
The Collective for the Defence of the Rights of the Azawad People, affiliated with a Tuareg separatist coalition, claimed the attack targeted a market 50 kilometers north of Lerneb in the Timbuktu area. The group condemned the strike as both 'barbaric' and a 'blatant human rights violation.'
Mali, alongside neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, has long grappled with insurgencies linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State. Since military coups shifted power dynamics, the ruling juntas have replaced French troops with Russian mercenaries, amidst allegations of civilian attacks by the military.
