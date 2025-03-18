Left Menu

NATO Members Contemplate Ottawa Treaty Withdrawal Amid Russian Threat

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are considering withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention due to increased military threats from Russia. Their departure would enable these countries to stockpile landmines again, a move criticized by global disarmament advocates. Finland may follow suit, citing similar concerns.

In a significant shift in defense strategy, NATO members Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have announced plans to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, a 1997 treaty banning anti-personnel landmines. This decision, driven by heightened military threats from neighboring Russia, signals a move to bolster regional security.

The defense ministers of the four countries emphasized the urgent need to defend their borders, citing increasing threats from Russia and Belarus. The decision could have far-reaching implications, with Finland considering a similar approach. All these nations share borders with Russia, heightening their security concerns.

The Ottawa Convention, which more than 160 nations have ratified, was established to promote global disarmament. However, as tensions rise, these nations prioritize immediate regional security over international disarmament efforts, raising alarms among global advocates like the International Committee of the Red Cross.

