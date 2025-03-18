ICGS Saksham Strengthens Maritime Ties with Madagascar During Port Call at Antsiranana

In a significant step towards strengthening maritime security cooperation and environmental protection, the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Saksham made a port call at Antsiranana, Madagascar, as part of its overseas deployment to friendly nations in the Indian Ocean Region. This visit underscores India's commitment to enhancing regional maritime security, fostering goodwill, and deepening diplomatic and defense ties with Indian Ocean littoral states.

Strengthening Maritime Cooperation and Training Initiatives

During its visit, the crew of ICGS Saksham is scheduled to engage with the Madagascar Coast Guard in a series of joint training exercises and knowledge-sharing sessions. The collaborative efforts will focus on key maritime operational domains such as Marine Pollution Response (MPR), Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR), and Maritime Law Enforcement.

The initiative aims to enhance interoperability between the two maritime forces and equip the Madagascar Coast Guard with advanced skills and expertise in maritime safety operations. The training modules will include practical demonstrations and discussions on:

Marine Pollution Response (MPR): Strategies for tackling oil spills, chemical spills, and other marine pollution incidents.

Strategies for tackling oil spills, chemical spills, and other marine pollution incidents. Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR): Best practices in search and rescue operations, including techniques for identifying and assisting distressed vessels at sea.

Best practices in search and rescue operations, including techniques for identifying and assisting distressed vessels at sea. Maritime Law Enforcement: Training on combating illicit activities at sea, including illegal fishing, smuggling, and piracy deterrence.

Fostering Cultural and People-to-People Ties

Beyond technical engagements, the visit will feature cross-deck training, cultural exchanges, and friendly sporting events, further reinforcing camaraderie between the personnel of the two maritime forces. The friendly sporting activities, including football and volleyball matches, will provide a unique opportunity to build mutual trust and friendship, strengthening the long-term relationship between India and Madagascar.

Environmental Conservation and Community Engagement

A key highlight of ICGS Saksham’s visit is its commitment to marine conservation and environmental awareness. As part of the ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’, an initiative championing marine environmental protection, ICG personnel, along with 10 NCC cadets and 10 Assam Rifles personnel onboard, will participate in beach clean-up drives. These drives will be conducted in collaboration with local youth organizations, raising awareness about marine conservation and the importance of maintaining a pollution-free coastline.

Additionally, the Indian Coast Guard team will conduct specialized training sessions for the Madagascar authorities on effective oil spill containment and response mechanisms, ensuring that local agencies are well-equipped to handle environmental emergencies. This initiative aligns with the global push for ocean sustainability and reinforces India’s role as a responsible maritime partner in the region.

Aligning with India’s ‘SAGAR’ Vision

ICGS Saksham's deployment to Madagascar is part of India’s broader maritime vision—‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region). This initiative emphasizes regional stability, security, and sustainability through proactive engagement with Indian Ocean nations. The visit serves multiple strategic objectives:

Regional Stability and Security: Strengthening joint capabilities to ensure a safe and secure maritime environment. Diplomatic and Defense Cooperation: Reinforcing India’s longstanding diplomatic and military ties with Madagascar and other Indian Ocean nations. Maritime Sustainability: Promoting environmental conservation efforts through collaborative programs. Showcasing India’s Shipbuilding Capabilities: Demonstrating the advanced shipbuilding capabilities of India under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, which aims to enhance India’s self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

A Testament to India’s Proactive Engagement in the Indian Ocean Region

ICGS Saksham's visit to Madagascar exemplifies India’s commitment to being a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region. Through its well-planned training engagements, community outreach programs, and environmental conservation efforts, the visit highlights India’s multi-dimensional approach to maritime diplomacy.

The port call is expected to further cement the bond between India and Madagascar, paving the way for future collaborations in maritime security, environmental conservation, and people-to-people exchanges. As both nations look forward to strengthening their maritime partnership, initiatives like these reaffirm the shared vision of a secure, stable, and sustainable Indian Ocean Region.