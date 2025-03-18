Russia's 'Deep Regret' Over Israel-Gaza Conflict Escalation
Russia expressed deep regret over Israel's airstrikes on Gaza, condemning actions leading to civilian deaths. With over 400 Palestinians killed, the Kremlin urged a return to negotiations, doubting forceful solutions. Moscow expressed concerns over escalating violence and civilian casualties, calling for a peaceful resolution.
In response to Israel's latest airstrikes on Gaza, Russia has expressed deep regret and condemned any actions resulting in civilian casualties.
Palestinian health officials report over 400 deaths in what Israel describes as a 'preemptive offensive' to free 59 Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants. Russia's Foreign Ministry urged both parties to return to negotiations.
Moscow reiterated its stance against resolving the hostage crisis by force, warning about escalated violence and infrastructure destruction. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the troubling civilian toll and stressed a return to peaceful discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Israel
- Gaza
- airstrikes
- Hamas
- hostages
- civilian deaths
- Moscow
- negotiations
- escalation
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Israel Seeks Extended Ceasefire with Hamas
Escalation in Jenin: Israeli Forces Target Hamas Commanders
Hamas Stands Firm on Disarmament as 'Red Line'
Israel and Hamas on Brink of New Ceasefire Phase Amid Hostage Negotiations
Security Overlook: The Shin Bet's Oversight on Hamas Threat