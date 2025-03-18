Left Menu

Russia's 'Deep Regret' Over Israel-Gaza Conflict Escalation

Russia expressed deep regret over Israel's airstrikes on Gaza, condemning actions leading to civilian deaths. With over 400 Palestinians killed, the Kremlin urged a return to negotiations, doubting forceful solutions. Moscow expressed concerns over escalating violence and civilian casualties, calling for a peaceful resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to Israel's latest airstrikes on Gaza, Russia has expressed deep regret and condemned any actions resulting in civilian casualties.

Palestinian health officials report over 400 deaths in what Israel describes as a 'preemptive offensive' to free 59 Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants. Russia's Foreign Ministry urged both parties to return to negotiations.

Moscow reiterated its stance against resolving the hostage crisis by force, warning about escalated violence and infrastructure destruction. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the troubling civilian toll and stressed a return to peaceful discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

