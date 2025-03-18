Russia's 'Deep Regret' Over Israel-Gaza Conflict Escalation

In response to Israel's latest airstrikes on Gaza, Russia has expressed deep regret and condemned any actions resulting in civilian casualties.

Palestinian health officials report over 400 deaths in what Israel describes as a 'preemptive offensive' to free 59 Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants. Russia's Foreign Ministry urged both parties to return to negotiations.

Moscow reiterated its stance against resolving the hostage crisis by force, warning about escalated violence and infrastructure destruction. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the troubling civilian toll and stressed a return to peaceful discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)