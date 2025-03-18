Thames Water Aims for Sustainability Amidst Recapitalisation and Pricing Strategy

Britain's leading water supplier Thames Water is striving to secure significant new equity within the next few months, as it places its regulatory pricing appeal on hold amid ongoing recapitalisation negotiations.

Facing potential nationalisation, Thames Water announced its need for £3 billion to stabilise, with debt restructuring necessary to prevent future financial collapse. Six parties have presented proposals for the equity raise, with Thames Water planning a deal in Q2 and completion by Q3.

As part of financial stabilisation efforts, Thames Water also aims to levy higher customer prices over five years. Ofwat has agreed to pause an appeal on these prices for 18 weeks after confident recapitalisation discussions. Most proposals involve senior creditor impairment, noted Thames Water.

