Student Heist: College Duo Nabbed for Gold Theft

Two college-going women have found themselves at the center of a theft scandal in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Accused of stealing gold jewelry valued at Rs 7.5 lakh, the duo was arrested by local authorities, bringing an unexpected criminal twist to their academic pursuits.

The incident unfolded after a crucial phone conversation between Kanchan Gangwar and her son Shaurya about a key location was overhead by the accused. Seizing the opportunity, they allegedly committed the theft in the Shastri Nagar area. Law enforcement officials quickly launched an investigation upon receiving the complaint.

The duo, identified as Tulsi and Shivani alias Shyam Mala, were promptly arrested near Izzatnagar railway station. Their attempt to escape was short-lived as authorities recovered a slew of stolen items. Both have been presented in court and now face time behind bars as their case unfolds.

