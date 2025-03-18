AIADMK and DMK Clash in Tamil Nadu Assembly Over Housing and Infrastructure Projects

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a heated exchange between the main opposition AIADMK and the treasury benches led by DMK over the implementation of key projects. Among the contentious issues discussed were the 'Kalaignar Kanavu Illam' housing scheme and infrastructure ventures like airport construction at Rameswaram and Hosur.

Initiating the debate, AIADMK legislator Sellur K Raju raised questions about the delayed release of funds for the housing initiative, which aims to construct 8 lakh concrete houses by 2030. Minister for Rural Development, I Periyasamy, countered by detailing the current progress, noting that one lakh homes are on track to be completed soon.

Further discussion centered on schooling infrastructure and new airport projects. While AIADMK criticized the pace of execution, DMK ministers defended their phased funding technique, assuring the opposition of timely completion. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa confidently stated that the Dravidian model will continue to drive development beyond the DMK's current tenure.

