Investigation Launched into Harassment Allegations Against Varanasi Jail Official

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated an investigation into the alleged harassment of a woman deputy jailer in Varanasi. The inquiry, led by Amita Dubey, follows claims by Meena Kanojia against her superiors. The incident has sparked criticism from political figures over the state's handling of such complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi/Prayagraj/Ayodhya | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Uttar Pradesh government has launched an inquiry into allegations of harassment faced by a woman deputy jailer, deputed at Varanasi district jail, after serious claims were made public.

A committee led by Prayagraj's senior jail superintendent, Amita Dubey, with the inclusion of two women officers from Lucknow, is set to investigate the charges leveled by the deputy jailer, Meena Kanojia. The investigation will commence this week, according to DIG (Prisons) Rajesh Srivastava.

Kanojia accused Jail Superintendent Umesh Singh of harassment and was subsequently transferred to a different district. Her allegations, which were broadcasted via a viral video on social media, included inappropriate remarks and personal intrusions. This prompted the UP Congress chief Ajay Rai to condemn the government's failure to address the matter adequately after transferring the complainant rather than taking action against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

