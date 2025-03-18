Kejriwal Leads Punjab's War on Drugs: A Mass Movement Begins
Arvind Kejriwal announced a major anti-drug initiative in Punjab, with a drug census starting April 1. Lauding the efforts of the Bhagwant Mann government, he stated that homes of smugglers are being demolished and drugs seized, urging a mass movement and promising improved facilities to combat the menace.
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, declared a mass movement against drug abuse in Punjab commencing on April 1. This initiative will include a comprehensive drug census to identify addicts and provide appropriate treatment, announced Kejriwal while addressing a gathering.
Commending the Bhagwant Mann administration, Kejriwal highlighted significant progress in the ongoing anti-drug campaign, noting the dismantling of drug smugglers' homes and the seizure of narcotics valued at crores. According to Kejriwal, anti-national forces are unnerved by these developments.
Kejriwal emphasized the urgent need for collective effort, urging Punjabis to transform this battle into a mass movement. He praised Punjab Police's role while advocating for citizen vigilance and encouraged reporting via a helpline. Additionally, Kejriwal outlined plans to enhance youth engagement through improved sports facilities.
