Kejriwal Leads Punjab's War on Drugs: A Mass Movement Begins

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, declared a mass movement against drug abuse in Punjab commencing on April 1. This initiative will include a comprehensive drug census to identify addicts and provide appropriate treatment, announced Kejriwal while addressing a gathering.

Commending the Bhagwant Mann administration, Kejriwal highlighted significant progress in the ongoing anti-drug campaign, noting the dismantling of drug smugglers' homes and the seizure of narcotics valued at crores. According to Kejriwal, anti-national forces are unnerved by these developments.

Kejriwal emphasized the urgent need for collective effort, urging Punjabis to transform this battle into a mass movement. He praised Punjab Police's role while advocating for citizen vigilance and encouraged reporting via a helpline. Additionally, Kejriwal outlined plans to enhance youth engagement through improved sports facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)