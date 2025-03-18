Left Menu

Hungary's Controversial New Legislation: A Blow to Pride and LGBTQ+ Rights

Hungarian lawmakers have passed a law banning Pride events and granting authorities the use of facial recognition software to identify attendees, further targeting the LGBTQ+ community. This legislation, pushed by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's party, aligns with measures that have been criticized for restricting freedoms and targeting minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:54 IST
Hungary's Controversial New Legislation: A Blow to Pride and LGBTQ+ Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a bold move that has sparked controversy, Hungarian lawmakers voted on Tuesday to pass a law that bans Pride events and permits the use of facial recognition technology to identify attendees, intensifying the government's ongoing crackdown on the nation's LGBTQ+ community.

The law, introduced by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party and its coalition partner, the Christian Democrats, was adopted in a swift 136-27 vote. Its rapid passage through parliament was facilitated by an expedited procedure. The legislation amends Hungary's assembly law, making it illegal to hold or participate in events deemed to violate the country's controversial 'child protection' statute that bars the 'depiction or promotion' of homosexuality to individuals under 18.

As the law was debated, opposition lawmakers staged a protest in parliament, igniting colorful smoke bombs. Critics and Budapest Pride organizers have accused the government of using the legislation to scapegoat and silence dissent. This move follows a series of laws that have been condemned internationally as oppressive to sexual minorities. The European Union is challenging Hungary's previous laws at their highest court, citing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025