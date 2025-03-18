Hungary's Controversial New Legislation: A Blow to Pride and LGBTQ+ Rights

In a bold move that has sparked controversy, Hungarian lawmakers voted on Tuesday to pass a law that bans Pride events and permits the use of facial recognition technology to identify attendees, intensifying the government's ongoing crackdown on the nation's LGBTQ+ community.

The law, introduced by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party and its coalition partner, the Christian Democrats, was adopted in a swift 136-27 vote. Its rapid passage through parliament was facilitated by an expedited procedure. The legislation amends Hungary's assembly law, making it illegal to hold or participate in events deemed to violate the country's controversial 'child protection' statute that bars the 'depiction or promotion' of homosexuality to individuals under 18.

As the law was debated, opposition lawmakers staged a protest in parliament, igniting colorful smoke bombs. Critics and Budapest Pride organizers have accused the government of using the legislation to scapegoat and silence dissent. This move follows a series of laws that have been condemned internationally as oppressive to sexual minorities. The European Union is challenging Hungary's previous laws at their highest court, citing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)