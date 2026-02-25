Left Menu

Orbán's Energy Security Tightrope: Hungary's Growing Tension with Ukraine

Viktor Orbán deploys increased security at energy sites amid accusations against Ukraine, which Kyiv denies. Hungary's reliance on Russian pipeline oil and its strained ties with EU over Ukraine mark a turbulent period before a key election. Orbán intensifies anti-Ukraine measures while grappling with political opposition.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has intensified security at vital energy installations, claiming Ukraine's efforts to disrupt Hungary's energy system by blocking Russian oil delivery through the Druzhba pipeline. Ukraine refutes these claims, attributing pipeline failure to a Russian drone strike.

Amid growing tensions, Orbán has directed national security services to anticipate further disruptions. This controversial stance coincides with tensions in the EU over Hungary and Slovakia's Russian oil imports, exempted under EU restrictions.

Ahead of a pivotal election, Orbán faces mounting political pressure, trailing against challenger Péter Magyar, while ramping up an anti-Ukraine media campaign, alleging the opposition may escalate Hungary's involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

