The U.S. Justice Department is compelling select lawyers, responsible for national security, to scrutinize documents linked to the assassinations of key historical figures, including former President John F. Kennedy, set for public release. Christopher Robinson, a National Security Division official, disclosed that attorneys will each assess 400-500 documents.

Despite concerns over disruptions to regular duties, which include filing Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act requests, officials assure that no FISA activities have been hindered. The review coincides with an executive order by Trump to declassify approximately 80,000 pages of related materials.

Critics highlight the unusual resource allocation could undermine national security. The directive follows a staffing shakeup in the National Security Division, signaling deeper changes in handling sensitive cases related to historical investigations and contemporary surveillance efforts.

