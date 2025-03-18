Left Menu

Historic Files Unveiled: The Urgent Review of Kennedy Assassination Records

The U.S. Justice Department has mandated its attorneys to review documents concerning the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King. This unusual directive coincides with a call from Trump to release related records. Concerns arise over potential impacts on ongoing national security tasks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:43 IST
The U.S. Justice Department is compelling select lawyers, responsible for national security, to scrutinize documents linked to the assassinations of key historical figures, including former President John F. Kennedy, set for public release. Christopher Robinson, a National Security Division official, disclosed that attorneys will each assess 400-500 documents.

Despite concerns over disruptions to regular duties, which include filing Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act requests, officials assure that no FISA activities have been hindered. The review coincides with an executive order by Trump to declassify approximately 80,000 pages of related materials.

Critics highlight the unusual resource allocation could undermine national security. The directive follows a staffing shakeup in the National Security Division, signaling deeper changes in handling sensitive cases related to historical investigations and contemporary surveillance efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

