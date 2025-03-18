Hostilities Resume: US Backs Israel Amid Gaza Airstrikes
The U.S. acting ambassador to the United Nations, Dorothy Shea, stated that Hamas solely bears responsibility for the resumption of hostilities in Gaza. The U.S. supports Israel, following airstrikes that killed more than 400 people after ceasefire talks failed, halting a period of relative calm.
Hamas holds sole responsibility for the rekindled hostilities in Gaza, as stated by the U.S. acting ambassador to the United Nations, Dorothy Shea.
In a Security Council briefing, Shea emphasized U.S. support for Israel in light of airstrikes that reportedly killed over 400 individuals as confirmed by Palestinian health authorities.
This follows a collapse in ceasefire negotiations, abruptly ending weeks of relative peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
