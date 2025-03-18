Hostilities Resume: US Backs Israel Amid Gaza Airstrikes

Hamas holds sole responsibility for the rekindled hostilities in Gaza, as stated by the U.S. acting ambassador to the United Nations, Dorothy Shea.

In a Security Council briefing, Shea emphasized U.S. support for Israel in light of airstrikes that reportedly killed over 400 individuals as confirmed by Palestinian health authorities.

This follows a collapse in ceasefire negotiations, abruptly ending weeks of relative peace.

