Karnataka's Legislative Leap: Digital Signatures, Land Reforms, and Accountability Measures

The Karnataka government introduced several bills in the assembly, including measures to support electronic signatures and digital payment of stamp duty. Proposed amendments aim to enhance land regulation, introduce stricter penalties for land grabbing, and ensure accountability within revenue departments, emphasizing legal modernization and land management reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:09 IST
The Karnataka government took significant steps towards modernization by tabling a series of bills in the assembly. A notable bill provides legal backing for electronic signatures and digital payment for stamp duties.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda proposed several amendments, including mandatory registration of power-of-attorney documents for property transfers and efforts to digitize the registration process. The aim is to ensure legal compliance and efficiency in document management.

Additionally, the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Bill aims to protect government land from encroachment, introducing penalties and better measurement methods. Other amendments focus on regulating unauthorized cultivation and improving land management to address natural adversities.

