BJP Legislator Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion Granted Bail in Shooting Case

Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, a former BJP legislator, received bail after over a month in custody for allegedly shooting at the office of Independent MLA Umesh Kumar. The bail follows the removal of an attempt to murder charge. Champion remains in the hospital due to health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former BJP legislator Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion has been granted bail following more than a month of judicial custody for allegedly firing at the office of Independent MLA Umesh Kumar. The incident, which took place on January 26, involved several rounds of gunfire at Kumar's office, located in the Irrigation Department premises. Fortunately, Kumar was not present when the shooting occurred.

Champion faced accusations of assault, abuse, and making death threats, according to his lawyer, Rakesh Singh. After a thorough investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the former MLA in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. The path for Champion's bail became clear after the removal of section 109 of the BNS, which pertains to an attempt to murder. He is expected to be released late Wednesday evening after providing two bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

The former BJP MLA was initially apprehended on January 26, along with five other accused individuals, and was sent to jail the following day. Due to a decline in his health while incarcerated, Champion was admitted to Haridwar District Hospital, where he remains under medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

