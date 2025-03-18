Left Menu

U.S. Backs Israel as Gaza Conflict Reignites

The United States attributes the renewal of hostilities in Gaza to Hamas, supporting Israel's subsequent actions. U.S. Acting Ambassador Dorothy Shea condemned Hamas for rejecting ceasefire proposals. The Trump administration insists on Hamas releasing hostages, while denying Israel's indiscriminate attack allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:22 IST
U.S. Backs Israel as Gaza Conflict Reignites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The renewal of hostilities in Gaza has been attributed by the United States solely to Hamas. This stance was articulated by acting U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Dorothy Shea, during a United Nations Security Council briefing on Tuesday.

Following claims by Palestinian health authorities that recent Israeli airstrikes resulted in over 400 deaths, Ambassador Shea stated that the blame for the escalation lies with Hamas for refusing ceasefire extensions and frameworks for peace. As a result, the United States has expressed its backing for Israel's subsequent actions in Gaza.

Shea emphasized the U.S. position that Hamas must release hostages without delay, aligning with the stance of President Donald Trump. The ambassador also rejected allegations of indiscriminate IDF attacks, highlighting that Israel's strikes target Hamas positions that utilize civilian infrastructure for military purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025