U.S. Backs Israel as Gaza Conflict Reignites

The renewal of hostilities in Gaza has been attributed by the United States solely to Hamas. This stance was articulated by acting U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Dorothy Shea, during a United Nations Security Council briefing on Tuesday.

Following claims by Palestinian health authorities that recent Israeli airstrikes resulted in over 400 deaths, Ambassador Shea stated that the blame for the escalation lies with Hamas for refusing ceasefire extensions and frameworks for peace. As a result, the United States has expressed its backing for Israel's subsequent actions in Gaza.

Shea emphasized the U.S. position that Hamas must release hostages without delay, aligning with the stance of President Donald Trump. The ambassador also rejected allegations of indiscriminate IDF attacks, highlighting that Israel's strikes target Hamas positions that utilize civilian infrastructure for military purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)