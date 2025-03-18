India Expands Meteorological Capabilities: Dr. Jitendra Singh Reviews 'Mission Mausam' and Weather Radar Network

In a significant push towards enhancing India's weather forecasting capabilities, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, conducted a high-level review meeting on the progress of key meteorological initiatives. The discussions centered around "Mission Mausam," advancements in weather forecasting, and the expansion of India's Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) network.

Strengthening Weather Forecasting with Advanced Technology

During the meeting, Dr. Jitendra Singh underscored the critical role of real-time, impact-based weather forecasting. He emphasized that no weather hazard should go undetected or unpredicted, reinforcing the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and preparedness of citizens against extreme weather events.

One of the meeting’s focal points was the expansion of the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) network, managed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Minister reviewed the site selection process for new radar installations in strategic locations, including Bengaluru, Raipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Guwahati, and Port Blair, among others. These installations are expected to significantly improve the accuracy of weather predictions and bolster disaster management efforts across the country.

With 73 Doppler Weather Radars set to be operational by 2025-26 and a total of 126 by 2026, India’s meteorological infrastructure is undergoing a significant upgrade. The expanded network aims to provide more precise tracking of extreme weather events such as cyclones, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall, thus aiding disaster response teams and the general public.

Government's Push for Public Outreach and Citizen Engagement

Recognizing the importance of timely weather information dissemination, Dr. Jitendra Singh directed IMD officials to strengthen their public outreach strategies. He emphasized the need to leverage digital platforms, including social media and mobile applications, for real-time updates and weather alerts.

The Minister highlighted the role of government-backed weather apps such as Mausam, Meghdoot, and Umang, which provide weather forecasts and agro-meteorological advisories tailored for farmers, fishermen, and other stakeholders. He urged IMD to further integrate these apps with other digital services, ensuring broader accessibility for citizens across urban and rural regions.

Modernizing Weather Monitoring Systems: A Multi-Faceted Approach

Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to modernizing India's meteorological infrastructure, highlighting key advancements in satellite meteorology, numerical weather prediction models, and radar-based forecasting. He emphasized that India must stay at the forefront of technological innovations in weather science to enhance forecasting accuracy.

In addition to expanding the radar network, the government is investing in satellite-based weather monitoring systems. These satellites will provide high-resolution imagery and real-time data, allowing meteorologists to make more accurate predictions regarding monsoons, cyclones, and other extreme weather events.

The review meeting also included discussions on financial allocations and pending approvals for weather infrastructure projects. Dr. Jitendra Singh assured IMD and the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) of the government’s full support in ensuring steady progress in meteorological advancements.

The Growing Importance of Climate Resilience and Disaster Preparedness

With extreme weather events becoming more frequent due to climate change, the expansion of the Doppler Weather Radar network and the adoption of advanced forecasting tools mark a crucial step in safeguarding lives and livelihoods. India’s proactive approach in expanding meteorological capabilities underscores its commitment to climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

The meeting, attended by Secretary, MoES, Dr. M. Ravichandran, DG, IMD Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, and other senior IMD officials, focused on actionable steps to improve forecasting accuracy and expand public outreach initiatives.

As India continues to modernize its weather forecasting systems, these initiatives will not only benefit disaster management authorities but also aid in agriculture, aviation, marine operations, and urban planning. The enhanced meteorological infrastructure is set to play a pivotal role in India's economic and social development, ensuring that citizens and businesses remain well-informed and prepared for any weather eventualities.

Looking Ahead

The government’s push to integrate advanced technology, expand the radar network, and improve public engagement is expected to make India's meteorological forecasting among the most robust in the world. With continuous upgrades and strategic planning, India is reinforcing its position as a global leader in climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

The insights and directives from this review meeting will serve as the foundation for faster implementation of weather monitoring projects, ensuring that India's meteorological advancements align with global standards. The coming years will witness a transformative shift in India's approach to weather forecasting, with a strong emphasis on accuracy, real-time updates, and public engagement.