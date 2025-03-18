Left Menu

Pakistan's Battle Against Militancy: A Fight for Survival

Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir stressed the need for Pakistan to become a 'hard state' as the country faces a battle for its survival against militancy. At a high-level meeting on national security, leaders called for unified efforts to combat terrorism and implement counter-terrorism strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:46 IST
Pakistan's Battle Against Militancy: A Fight for Survival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a high-level meeting on national security, Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir underscored the urgency for Pakistan to transform into a 'hard state.' His remarks come amid heightened security tensions following attacks by Baloch militants.

The meeting, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, drew key civil and military leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. They emphasized the imperative of unified political commitment and robust counter-terrorism strategies.

Despite political discord, exemplified by PTI's non-participation, leaders reaffirmed the need for a National Action Plan and strategies like Operation Azm-i-Istehkam to dismantle terrorist infrastructures and curtail their social media influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025