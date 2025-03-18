Pakistan's Battle Against Militancy: A Fight for Survival

In a high-level meeting on national security, Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir underscored the urgency for Pakistan to transform into a 'hard state.' His remarks come amid heightened security tensions following attacks by Baloch militants.

The meeting, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, drew key civil and military leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. They emphasized the imperative of unified political commitment and robust counter-terrorism strategies.

Despite political discord, exemplified by PTI's non-participation, leaders reaffirmed the need for a National Action Plan and strategies like Operation Azm-i-Istehkam to dismantle terrorist infrastructures and curtail their social media influence.

