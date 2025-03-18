Kandla Port Pioneers India's Green Hydrogen Future: Electrolysers Flagged Off for Landmark Project

In a historic step towards India's green energy transition and in alignment with the objectives of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, virtually flagged off state-of-the-art electrolysers for the much-anticipated Green Hydrogen Plant at Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla. This move marks a significant milestone in India's journey toward sustainable energy and maritime decarbonization.

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, while addressing the event, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “This flagging-off marks a key milestone in DPA Kandla’s mission to emerge as India’s leading Green Hydrogen hub. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we are driving advanced green energy initiatives, reaffirming our commitment to decarbonizing the maritime sector and setting a national benchmark for sustainable port operations.”

A Game-Changer for India's Green Energy Ambitions

The electrolysers were designed and manufactured indigenously by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) under the “Make-in-India” initiative, signifying a leap forward in self-reliance for green hydrogen technology. These electrolysers will play a critical role in the establishment of a 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant at DPA, Kandla, making it India’s first-ever port-based green hydrogen facility using homegrown electrolysis technology.

The project aligns seamlessly with India's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality and reducing dependence on fossil fuels by incorporating renewable energy into critical infrastructure. The plant will leverage electrolysis technology to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen, powered by renewable energy sources, ensuring zero-carbon emissions.

Key Highlights of the Initiative:

Indigenous Manufacturing: The electrolysers, designed and produced by L&T’s Hazira facility, bolster India’s efforts in advancing homegrown clean energy technologies.

Production Capacity: The upcoming Green Hydrogen Plant at DPA Kandla is set to be operational by July 2025, with a capacity to produce 18 kg of hydrogen per hour, amounting to over 400 kg per day.

Strategic Location: Being located at one of India’s busiest ports, the plant will not only cater to domestic energy needs but will also open doors for future exports of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

Expansion Roadmap: With an eye on long-term sustainability, DPA Kandla has outlined ambitious plans to scale the plant from 1 MW to 10 MW in the coming years and foray into Green Ammonia production.

Strengthening India's Green Hydrogen Ecosystem

The Green Hydrogen plant at Kandla is expected to serve as a model for future hydrogen-based initiatives across India's port network. With the global shipping industry increasingly transitioning towards low-emission fuels, this initiative will bolster India's position as a front-runner in the green shipping revolution.

The event was attended by several key stakeholders, including Shri T.K. Ramachandran, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, DPA; and Shri Derek M. Shah, Senior Vice President & Head, L&T Green Energy. The electrolysers were flagged off from L&T’s Hazira manufacturing facility, a center known for its expertise in heavy engineering and cutting-edge energy solutions.

Catalyzing the Transition to a Hydrogen Economy

As part of the larger National Green Hydrogen Mission, this project will contribute significantly to India’s target of 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of green hydrogen production annually by 2030. The government has also provided policy incentives, such as viability gap funding, to encourage the adoption of hydrogen in critical sectors such as shipping, transportation, and industrial processes.

The transition to green hydrogen will not only enhance India’s energy security but will also foster employment generation in the renewable energy sector. The move is expected to create a ripple effect, inspiring private and public investments in hydrogen refueling infrastructure, fuel cell technology, and hydrogen-powered transportation.

Global and Domestic Impact

DPA Kandla's leadership in green hydrogen will pave the way for India's hydrogen export ambitions, positioning the country as a major supplier in the global hydrogen market. Countries such as Japan, Germany, and South Korea have shown keen interest in securing long-term green hydrogen supply agreements with India, potentially opening lucrative trade opportunities.

In the domestic sphere, the project will contribute to decarbonizing India's industrial hubs, particularly in sectors like fertilizer, steel, and chemicals, which are among the largest consumers of hydrogen today.

The Road Ahead

The flagging-off of electrolysers for the Kandla plant marks a turning point in India’s decarbonization strategy, demonstrating tangible progress toward a greener, more sustainable energy future. With continuous advancements in renewable hydrogen production, storage, and utilization, this initiative sets the stage for a resilient and low-carbon economy.

India’s maritime sector is poised for a major transformation, with DPA Kandla leading the way. As the nation accelerates its green hydrogen journey, ports and shipping hubs will play an integral role in achieving the country’s net-zero vision by 2070.

With its strategic location, strong industrial backing, and forward-thinking expansion plans, Kandla Port is well on its way to becoming a national and global leader in the green hydrogen revolution.

Stay tuned for more updates on India’s green energy transition and sustainable port operations!