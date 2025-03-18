Left Menu

Tragic Clash in Odisha: Witchcraft Suspicions Ignite Deadly Conflict

In a tragic clash between two groups in Odisha's Ganjam district, three individuals were killed, and three others sustained serious injuries over suspected witchcraft practices. The deceased include Khadal Behera and his son Ratnakar. Police have managed to control the tense situation as investigations continue.

Updated: 18-03-2025 22:09 IST
A violent clash erupted in Kharipalli village, Ganjam district, Odisha, on Tuesday, reportedly over accusations of witchcraft. The confrontation resulted in three deaths and serious injuries to three others, according to local police reports.

The altercation, which took place between two groups, led to the deaths of Khadal Behera, 70, his son Ratnakar Behera, 35, and another victim, Ramesh Behera, 40. The injured were initially treated at Dharakote hospital before being transferred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital due to the severity of their conditions.

SP Subhendu Kumar Patra noted that tensions remained but were under control following the deployment of additional police forces. The exact reason for the violence is still under investigation, though prior animosity between the groups is suspected. Police sources revealed that Khadal and Ratnakar Behera were attacked with sharp weapons, prompting a retaliatory response that resulted in further injuries and fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

