Bawaria Gang Sentenced: Justice Served in 2016 Robbery Case
Eight members of the notorious Bawaria gang received ten-year prison sentences for a 2016 robbery attempt in Nainwal village. The Additional Sessions Judge also imposed fines on each convict. The gang attempted robbery on August 10, 2016, leading to arrests after thorough investigations linked them to another robbery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In a decisive judgment, a court has sentenced eight members of the Bawaria gang to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in a 2016 robbery attempt in Nainwal village.
The Additional Sessions Judge Punit Sehgal also levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts, bringing closure to a case that began with an arrested attempt on the night of August 10, 2016.
Police investigations linked the gang to a second incident the same night, resulting in a comprehensive case presentation with evidence and witness testimonies, which led to their sentencing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement