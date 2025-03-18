Left Menu

Bawaria Gang Sentenced: Justice Served in 2016 Robbery Case

Eight members of the notorious Bawaria gang received ten-year prison sentences for a 2016 robbery attempt in Nainwal village. The Additional Sessions Judge also imposed fines on each convict. The gang attempted robbery on August 10, 2016, leading to arrests after thorough investigations linked them to another robbery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:24 IST
Bawaria Gang Sentenced: Justice Served in 2016 Robbery Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive judgment, a court has sentenced eight members of the Bawaria gang to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in a 2016 robbery attempt in Nainwal village.

The Additional Sessions Judge Punit Sehgal also levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts, bringing closure to a case that began with an arrested attempt on the night of August 10, 2016.

Police investigations linked the gang to a second incident the same night, resulting in a comprehensive case presentation with evidence and witness testimonies, which led to their sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025