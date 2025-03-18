Bawaria Gang Sentenced: Justice Served in 2016 Robbery Case

In a decisive judgment, a court has sentenced eight members of the Bawaria gang to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in a 2016 robbery attempt in Nainwal village.

The Additional Sessions Judge Punit Sehgal also levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts, bringing closure to a case that began with an arrested attempt on the night of August 10, 2016.

Police investigations linked the gang to a second incident the same night, resulting in a comprehensive case presentation with evidence and witness testimonies, which led to their sentencing.

