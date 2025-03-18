Left Menu

Naked Intruder Causes Chaos in Gurugram Housing Society

A Cameroonian man, Thomas Alex, was arrested in Gurugram's Sector 85 for allegedly entering a housing society naked and assaulting security personnel and residents. An FIR was filed, and police are investigating the incident involving the intoxicated foreign national who arrived in India on a medical visa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Cameroonian national named Thomas Alex has been apprehended by the Gurugram police for allegedly entering a housing society in Sector 85 while naked and assaulting security guards and residents. The incident took place on Monday night at Pyramid Heights Society when a scuffle broke out among residents.

According to the police, Alex was under the influence of alcohol and had injury marks on his body. He reportedly attacked residents who attempted to restrain him and issued threats before the authorities were alerted. A formal complaint was registered at Kherki Daula police station against Alex.

The 34-year-old, who is residing in Tower 5 of Pyramid Heights, arrived in India on a medical visa in November 2024. The case is currently under investigation, with further questioning of Alex to determine the complete circumstances of the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

