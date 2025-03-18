Putin and Trump Seek Limited Ceasefire Amid Tensions Over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump reached a tentative agreement on a limited 30-day ceasefire regarding Ukraine, with the aim of halting attacks on energy and infrastructure targets. The White House confirmed the commencement of broader peace negotiations.

The Kremlin emphasized that preventing Ukraine from mobilizing and rearming is crucial to furthering peace efforts. Talks on a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea will begin immediately. Meanwhile, Trump continues to advocate for a complete cessation of hostilities.

As part of a potential permanent peace deal, Trump proposed territorial concessions by Kyiv and involvement of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in negotiations. However, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy stated Ukraine's sovereignty is non-negotiable and international support remains crucial.

