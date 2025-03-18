Putin and Trump Seek Limited Ceasefire Amid Tensions Over Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to a limited 30-day ceasefire targeting energy and infrastructure in Ukraine while broader peace talks commence. However, discussions are complicated by Putin's insistence on halting foreign military aid to Kyiv as a condition for a permanent peace deal.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump reached a tentative agreement on a limited 30-day ceasefire regarding Ukraine, with the aim of halting attacks on energy and infrastructure targets. The White House confirmed the commencement of broader peace negotiations.
The Kremlin emphasized that preventing Ukraine from mobilizing and rearming is crucial to furthering peace efforts. Talks on a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea will begin immediately. Meanwhile, Trump continues to advocate for a complete cessation of hostilities.
As part of a potential permanent peace deal, Trump proposed territorial concessions by Kyiv and involvement of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in negotiations. However, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy stated Ukraine's sovereignty is non-negotiable and international support remains crucial.
