Left Menu

Temporary Ceasefire On Energy Attacks: Putin-Trump Proposal

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump for a 30-day cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure between Russia and Ukraine. Although a step towards de-escalation, the agreement falls short of a broader ceasefire. The decision was made after a detailed conversation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:48 IST
Temporary Ceasefire On Energy Attacks: Putin-Trump Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to a proposal made by U.S. President Donald Trump to halt attacks on energy infrastructure between Russia and Ukraine for 30 days. The Kremlin announced this decision on Tuesday, marking a potential de-escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The war has seen Russia targeting Ukrainian energy installations and Ukraine retaliating with strikes on Russian facilities. However, the proposal does not include a broader ceasefire, which the U.S. had advocated for and Ukraine supported. Despite falling short of this wider agreement, Putin's acceptance of Trump's initiative is seen as a step forward.

Further negotiations are anticipated, with both sides planning a prisoner exchange and discussions on protecting Black Sea shipping. Putin set conditions for resolving the conflict, including ceasing foreign military aid to Ukraine and addressing Russia's security concerns. Meanwhile, skepticism remains over both countries' commitment to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025