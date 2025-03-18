Temporary Ceasefire On Energy Attacks: Putin-Trump Proposal

In a significant diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to a proposal made by U.S. President Donald Trump to halt attacks on energy infrastructure between Russia and Ukraine for 30 days. The Kremlin announced this decision on Tuesday, marking a potential de-escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The war has seen Russia targeting Ukrainian energy installations and Ukraine retaliating with strikes on Russian facilities. However, the proposal does not include a broader ceasefire, which the U.S. had advocated for and Ukraine supported. Despite falling short of this wider agreement, Putin's acceptance of Trump's initiative is seen as a step forward.

Further negotiations are anticipated, with both sides planning a prisoner exchange and discussions on protecting Black Sea shipping. Putin set conditions for resolving the conflict, including ceasing foreign military aid to Ukraine and addressing Russia's security concerns. Meanwhile, skepticism remains over both countries' commitment to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)