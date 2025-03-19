Left Menu

Court Denies Bail to Former Journalist Over Controversial Remarks on Maratha Icons

A Maharashtra court has rejected former journalist Prashant Koratkar's anticipatory bail request. Koratkar is accused of making derogatory remarks against Maratha kings Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji, and threatening historian Indrajeet Sawant. The Kolhapur police charged him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity between groups.

In Maharashtra, a Kolhapur court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Prashant Koratkar, a former journalist facing accusations of making offensive remarks about revered Maratha figures, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji. The court's decision comes following Koratkar's allegations of threatening Kolhapur historian Indrajeet Sawant and promoting societal discord.

Koratkar, a resident of Nagpur, was charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for fostering animosity during a case registered by the Kolhapur police. Prior to the court's decision, Koratkar had been granted interim protection from arrest, beginning March 1, in his attempt to secure anticipatory bail and avoid detention.

The Kolhapur police, however, sought to overturn the interim relief by moving the Bombay High Court, emphasizing the necessity of Koratkar's custodial interrogation. The Supreme Court's case law was cited by public prosecutor Vivek Shukla to assert this stance, highlighting the importance of maintaining lawful speech within the confines of the law. Historian Indrajeet Sawant's complaint was represented by advocate Asim Sarode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

