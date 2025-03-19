Supreme Court Judges to Visit Violence-Hit Manipur, Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence

Supreme Court judges are set to visit the troubled state of Manipur on March 22 to oversee relief efforts in camps housing victims of ethnic violence. The announcement has been welcomed by Congress, which has sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the state himself.

According to NALSA, the judicial delegation includes Justice Gavai and five other members who aim to provide essential legal and humanitarian assistance to those affected. A cultural event on the occasion of the Manipur High Court's duodecennial celebrations is also expected to highlight ongoing issues in the state.

Since May 3, 2023, Manipur has been reeling under sectarian violence that killed over 200 and displaced thousands. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the delay in imposing President's rule and appointing a full-time governor, urging transparent governance in dealing with the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)