Ceasefire Talks: Leaders Strive for Peace in Eastern Congo

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame called for an immediate ceasefire in eastern Congo amidst ongoing conflict. Facilitated by Qatar, the meeting sought to halt M23 rebel aggression. The conflict's origins trace back to Rwanda's 1994 genocide and dispute over mineral wealth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 01:38 IST
Ceasefire Talks: Leaders Strive for Peace in Eastern Congo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Presidents Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Paul Kagame of Rwanda convened in Qatar, calling for a ceasefire in eastern Congo amidst escalating conflict. This marks their first official dialogue since M23 rebels intensified attacks in January. The meeting, mediated by Qatar's emir, resulted in an agreement demanding an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire.

The effectiveness of this call remains uncertain, as the M23 insurgents hold significant territory, including eastern Congo's largest cities. Congo accuses Rwanda of arming the rebels, a charge Rwanda refutes, claiming self-defense against hostile forces. Previous attempts at peace talks, such as those in Angola, stagnated when M23 withdrew from negotiations.

Tuesday's discussions emphasized the continuation of peace efforts, aiming to establish lasting stability. The decades-long conflict traces back to the aftermath of the Rwandan genocide and competition for mineral resources. Qatar's role as a mediator underscores the international community's interest in resolving the crisis. Analyst Bob Kabamba highlights the urgency felt by President Tshisekedi to secure peace and stability in eastern Congo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

