Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes Resurge Amid Ceasefire Collapse

The recent breakdown of a ceasefire led to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, killing over 400 people. Tensions rose between Israel and Hamas, with each side accusing the other of violating the truce. The conflict has worsened humanitarian conditions in Gaza, with evacuations underway amidst renewed violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 02:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark turn of events, Israeli airstrikes bombarded Gaza this Tuesday, resulting in the death of more than 400 people, according to Palestinian health authorities. The strikes shattered a ceasefire that had provided a brief period of calm since January. Israel has declared that this offensive is 'just the beginning.'

Hamas and Israel have accused each other of breaching the truce. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the strikes, citing Hamas' rejection of proposals to extend the ceasefire. He urged Gaza's inhabitants to evacuate dangerous zones, attributing civilian casualties to Hamas' actions.

The escalating tension has been condemned by Egypt, Qatar, and the European Union. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens, with halted aid deliveries deepening the crisis. The conflict continues as negotiations remain tense, and Israel presses forward with operations in Gaza and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

