Controversy Erupts Over FTC Commissioner Firings

In a surprising twist, two Democratic commissioners from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission have declared their dismissals by President Donald Trump as illegal. This recent event ignites a fresh debate about the autonomy of regulatory bodies in the U.S.

Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, the ousted commissioners, voiced their concerns through public statements. The firing incident marks another legal confrontation for Trump, who has previously faced lawsuits for similar actions against independent agencies, including the National Labor Relations Board.

The legality of such dismissals harkens back to a 1935 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which protects FTC commissioners from being removed without just cause. This decision underscores the tension between the White House and various independent, bipartisan agencies concerning their governance.

