Judicial Roadblock: Elon Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dissolve USAID

A federal judge halted Elon Musk's and the Department of Government Efficiency's attempt to close USAID, citing constitutional violations. The ruling requires the restoration of employee access to USAID systems and comes amid multiple lawsuits against the rapid dismantling of the agency's operations initiated by Trump's administration.

Updated: 19-03-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 03:24 IST
A federal judge has issued a preliminary ruling blocking billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from further moves to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). This decision follows concerns that such actions potentially contravene the U.S. Constitution.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang's order mandates the restoration of access to USAID's computer systems for its employees, signaling a judicial pushback against attempts to shutter a key foreign aid agency. The legal action stems from claims by current and former USAID staff accusing Musk of overreaching executive authority.

Despite the court decree, the broader dismantling of USAID faces continued conflicts, with terminations of personnel and programs already in effect. These efforts have drawn significant criticism, spotlighting tensions between the judiciary and the executive branch over international aid reform.

