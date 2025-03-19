Judicial Roadblock: Elon Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dissolve USAID

A federal judge has issued a preliminary ruling blocking billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from further moves to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). This decision follows concerns that such actions potentially contravene the U.S. Constitution.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang's order mandates the restoration of access to USAID's computer systems for its employees, signaling a judicial pushback against attempts to shutter a key foreign aid agency. The legal action stems from claims by current and former USAID staff accusing Musk of overreaching executive authority.

Despite the court decree, the broader dismantling of USAID faces continued conflicts, with terminations of personnel and programs already in effect. These efforts have drawn significant criticism, spotlighting tensions between the judiciary and the executive branch over international aid reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)