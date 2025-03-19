Global Alliance Pledges Joint Action Against Hostage-Taking

During a recent meeting in Montana, representatives from the United States and six allied nations vowed to jointly combat global hostage-taking and detentions considered unjust. This collaboration, highlighted in a joint statement, emphasized the united demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

Led by U.S. special envoy Adam Boehler, the talks involved representatives from Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, Israel, and the United Kingdom. They focused on sharing information about detainees and exploring coordinated efforts to free citizens unjustly held worldwide.

The group committed to employing every diplomatic, economic, and strategic tool at their disposal to secure the release of these individuals. This move follows a report indicating that numerous U.S. citizens are held hostage globally, urging action from American officials backed by President Donald Trump's priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)