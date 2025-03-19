Emergency Declared in Nigeria's Oil Hub Amid Political Turmoil
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state, suspending its governor and lawmakers due to a political crisis and recent incidents of pipeline vandalism. The decision follows tension between Governor Fubara and state lawmakers. Former Navy Chief Ibokette Ibas will administer the state.
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu announced an emergency declaration in the oil-rich Rivers state on Tuesday, leading to the suspension of its governor and lawmakers amid an escalating political crisis. The decision comes after allegations of illegal activities related to the state budget and legislative composition surfaced against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
The crisis in Rivers state has been brewing for months, with tensions rising between the incumbent governor and lawmakers, who are largely backed by Fubara's predecessor. In recent days, lawmakers moved to initiate impeachment proceedings, accusing the governor of neglecting to address pipeline vandalism, including a recent fire incident on the Trans Niger Pipeline.
Following the declaration, former Navy Chief Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas will assume the role of military administrator for the state. The judiciary will remain operational during this period, and military presence has been intensified. The Nigerian Constitution permits emergency rule to maintain order, with this being the first such declaration in over a decade.
