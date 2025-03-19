Trump's Controversial FTC Firings Spark Legal and Political Turmoil

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump fired two Democratic commissioners from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, igniting legal and political battles over presidential authority and regulatory independence.

Trump's decision, confirmed by the White House, intensifies the administration's attempt to influence independent agencies, possibly paving the way for new commissioners aligned with Trump's policies. Critics argue this undermines democratic accountability and may open the door to corruption.

Though FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson defended the move citing constitutional authority, Bedoya and Slaughter plan to challenge the dismissals in court. The legal ramifications extend beyond the FTC, potentially influencing other independent bodies like the Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)