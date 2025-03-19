Mutual Growth: The China-U.S. Economic Partnership
Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen emphasized the mutual benefits of a stable China-U.S. economic relationship in talks with PepsiCo Chairman Ramon Laguarta. Both countries stand to gain from their economic ties, which also hold significant advantages for global businesses.
The strengthening of ties between China and the U.S. is not only crucial for the two countries but also holds substantial implications for the global economy, as reiterated by Wang.
