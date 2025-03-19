Tensions continue to escalate in Russia's Belgorod region, situated on the volatile border with Ukraine. The governor has reported persistent difficulties following Moscow's assertion of thwarting Kyiv's recent cross-border incursion attempts.

The governor of Belgorod, in a video shared on his Telegram messaging app, stated that the situation remains challenging, particularly in the Krasnoyarsk district.

According to Russian news agencies, the country's Defense Ministry confirmed that their forces successfully repelled five attempts by Ukrainian troops trying to breach into the southwestern region, further intensifying the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)