Tensions Mount in Belgorod: Border Clash Intensifies
The Belgorod region on Russia's border with Ukraine is experiencing heightened tensions. The governor reported ongoing difficulties following attempts by Ukrainian forces to cross the border. Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed thwarting five Ukrainian incursions into Belgorod, emphasizing the challenging situation in the Krasnoyarsk district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
