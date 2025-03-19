Russia's Nighttime Air Defence Triumph

In a strategic display of aerial defense capabilities, Russia successfully intercepted and neutralized 57 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to an announcement by the Russian defense ministry on Wednesday.

The ministry detailed that 35 of these drones were destroyed over the Kursk border region, showcasing heightened military vigilance in a tense geopolitical landscape.

Additional drones were targeted and eliminated over the regions of Oryol, Tula, Bryansk, and the Sea of Azov, reflecting a comprehensive defense strategy aired through the Telegram messaging app.

