Russia's Nighttime Air Defence Triumph
Russia's defense ministry reported the interception and destruction of 57 Ukrainian drones overnight. Thirty-five drones were downed over the Kursk border region, with others neutralized over the Oryol, Tula, Bryansk regions, and the Sea of Azov. The announcement was made via Telegram.
In a strategic display of aerial defense capabilities, Russia successfully intercepted and neutralized 57 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to an announcement by the Russian defense ministry on Wednesday.
The ministry detailed that 35 of these drones were destroyed over the Kursk border region, showcasing heightened military vigilance in a tense geopolitical landscape.
Additional drones were targeted and eliminated over the regions of Oryol, Tula, Bryansk, and the Sea of Azov, reflecting a comprehensive defense strategy aired through the Telegram messaging app.
(With inputs from agencies.)
