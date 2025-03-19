Left Menu

Gruesome Murder: Merchant Navy Officer's Tragic End

A merchant navy officer was brutally murdered by his wife and her lover. His dismembered body was found sealed in a drum with cement. Arrests made and investigations reveal deceit and a gruesome crime. The family alleges misleading messages post-crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:22 IST
Gruesome Murder: Merchant Navy Officer's Tragic End
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking murder has emerged in Indira Nagar where a merchant navy officer has allegedly been stabbed to death by his wife and her lover. The officer's remains were gruesomely dismembered and concealed in a cement-sealed drum.

The crime surfaced after Saurabh Rajput, 29, went missing. His wife Muskan, 27, and her lover Sahil, 25, eventually confessed to the murder and were promptly arrested. Both admitted to committing the crime on March 4.

The crime unveiled a horrifying narrative where Muskan attempted to cover up the crime by sending deceitful messages from the victim's phone while vacationing soon after. Details surrounding their troubled marriage and separate living arrangements have also come to light.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025