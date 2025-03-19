Gruesome Murder: Merchant Navy Officer's Tragic End

A shocking murder has emerged in Indira Nagar where a merchant navy officer has allegedly been stabbed to death by his wife and her lover. The officer's remains were gruesomely dismembered and concealed in a cement-sealed drum.

The crime surfaced after Saurabh Rajput, 29, went missing. His wife Muskan, 27, and her lover Sahil, 25, eventually confessed to the murder and were promptly arrested. Both admitted to committing the crime on March 4.

The crime unveiled a horrifying narrative where Muskan attempted to cover up the crime by sending deceitful messages from the victim's phone while vacationing soon after. Details surrounding their troubled marriage and separate living arrangements have also come to light.

(With inputs from agencies.)