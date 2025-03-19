Left Menu

Farmers' Demands Hang in Balance as Talks Progress

Farmers and central government officials engage in discussions to address demands including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP). Central ministers and farmer representatives are hopeful for a resolution. The ongoing protests began last year with farmers holding various demands for policy changes and compensations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal meeting, government officials and farmer representatives convened to address long-standing agricultural issues, chiefly the legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The meeting, held at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Public Administration, saw participation from key Union ministers and farmer bodies.

The farmer delegation, led by leaders such as Sarwan Singh Pandher, expressed optimism for a breakthrough in negotiations. The protestors advocate for a broader set of demands beyond MSP, including debt waivers, pension schemes for farm laborers, and compensation for previous agitation casualties.

The dialogue continues against a backdrop of persistent protests by farmers at critical border points, where they have demonstrated since last year to press for policy changes. As talks advance, both parties are hopeful for a resolution that will end the impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

